Gauteng Traffic Police launch investigation into trolley ‘hitchhiking’ video

Gauteng Traffic Police have issued a stern warning to hitchhikers on major routes in the province.

This comes after two videos were widely circulated on social media where a ‘hitchhiker’ travelling inside a grocery trolley held on to a speeding truck, along the N1 South, east of Pretoria on Sunday.

The video shows a man in a shopping cart hanging onto the back of a petrol delivery truck.

It’s unclear where the man was going, but he was aware he was being watched by amused and shocked motorists who recorded him while he seemed to be enjoying the ride, putting on a show for his audience by waving at them and rolling his hands on the trucks rear bumper, seemingly indicated that he wanted to speed up his journey.

While some people found the man’s antics hilarious, others deemed it dangerous and an accident waiting to happen.

Investigations launched

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident is currently underway and the hitchhiker will be brought to book soon.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to warn hitchhikers that such irresponsible behaviour is punishable by law enforcement authorities. The law is very clear, that anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself thereby endangering other road users commits an offence and may be convicted to a one-year direct imprisonment without the option of a fine if convicted in a court of law.”

Maremane said road users are encouraged to make use of public transport as an alternative means rather than endangering their lives and that of other road users.

“The members of the public are urged to alert the law enforcement authorities should they observe such unwarranted conduct by hitchhikers.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted the video, copied Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in the tweet, but there was no response from South Africa’s Minister of Transport.

