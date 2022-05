The Mopani district municipality in Giyani, Limpopo, has been rocked by allegations of nepotism in the appointment of firefighters within the division of community services. The allegations were revealed on Monday by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the third-biggest political party in terms of seats in the Mopani district municipal council. DA councillor at the Mopani district municipality Mahlatswa Ramalepe said the office of the public protector was investigating. Ramalepe said the municipality advertised 19 positions for senior firefighters, 18 for firefighters, and five for junior firefighters in 2020. Then, the municipality appointed 38 senior firefighters for the advertised 19 positions;...

The Mopani district municipality in Giyani, Limpopo, has been rocked by allegations of nepotism in the appointment of firefighters within the division of community services.

The allegations were revealed on Monday by the Democratic Alliance (DA), the third-biggest political party in terms of seats in the Mopani district municipal council.

DA councillor at the Mopani district municipality Mahlatswa Ramalepe said the office of the public protector was investigating.

Ramalepe said the municipality advertised 19 positions for senior firefighters, 18 for firefighters, and five for junior firefighters in 2020.

Then, the municipality appointed 38 senior firefighters for the advertised 19 positions; 27 firefighters for the advertised 18 positions; and 23 junior firefighters instead of five as advertised.

It is alleged 19 of these appointments were sons, daughters, relatives, girlfriends and friends of current and former officials, and political office bearers of the Mopani district municipality.

Among other things, Ramalepe said the public protector would probably want clarity on the recruitment policy, the composition of the interview panels, the advertising procedure for the positions, the minutes and the shortlisting matrix of the interviews conducted; as well as on the number of applications and curricula vitae received.

However, despite a deadline of 22 March, the council had still not responded to the public protector and the matter has not been put before the council for discussion, said Ramalepe.

The district municipality said it was not shaken by the DA’s claims.

“There’s no need for the DA to make any conclusive remarks on this matter as the public protector is busy with the investigations,” municipality spokesperson Orders Ngobeni told The Citizen on Monday.

“We are supporting the work of the Public Protector and we have always supported the work of Chapter 9 Institutions.”