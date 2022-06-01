Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

Former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser has gunned for Cyril Ramaphosa after laying criminal charges against the president.

Fraser laid the criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The charges emanate from the alleged theft of over $4 million which was allegedly concealed at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

Fraser claims he has evidence of the theft, including photographs, bank accounts, and video footage.

He said the criminals collided with Ramaphosa’s domestic worker.

The president, according to Fraser, is then alleged to have concealed the crime from the police and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The president, thereafter, paid the culprits for their silence. The evidence I provide shows that the said burglary took place on 9 February 2020. This conduct of the president and those involved constitutes a breach of, infer alia, the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, No. 121 of 1998 and the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act No. 12 of 2004,” Fraser said in a statement.

“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour, I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” he added.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has since confirmed that Fraser’s case has been registered.

“[Saps] can confirm that a case of money laundering, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping has been registered at the Rosebank Police Station this afternoon. The Saps confirms that due processes will follow,” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said.

Charges against Fraser

In March this year, the Democratic Alliance (DA) laid criminal charges against Fraser regarding irregularities during his time as the director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA).

The DA had requested the police to investigate possible criminal offences in relation to the R600 million Principal Agent Network (PAN).

The PAN project had become a talking point when The President’s Keepers by investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw was published in 2017.

In the book, the project was described as another parallel intelligence structure that allegedly spirited away nearly R1 billion in state funds over three years, and diverted the intelligence mechanisms of the state to Fraser.

Fraser was also implicated in wrongdoing by some witnesses during their testimonies at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture regarding the PAN project.

Meanwhile, the DA had laid further charges charges regarding Fraser’s possible involvement with the recording of the ‘spy tapes’.

The tapes played an instrumental role in dismissing the 783 corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma relating to the Thales arms deal.