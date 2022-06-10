At least six killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Tshwane

Faizel Patel

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Tshwane early on Friday morning has claimed the lives of at least six people.

It is understood the accident happened on the M17 Hornsnek Road. The road has been closed after the accident.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency services are still on the scene to determine the exact body count.

“So far six patients have been declared dead, but there could be more.”

Mabado said other officials were on scene for further investigations.

Tshwane Metro Police said the M4 and Rosslyn road remains closed until the scene is cleared.

Road is closed at M4 and Rosslyn road https://t.co/Q558sKdocf— Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) June 10, 2022

Pietermaritzburg crash

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department is investigating the cause of a crash in which 16 people died in the Pietermaritzburg area.

The passengers were travelling in a taxi which was involved in a crash with several other vehicles.

Officials believe the 10-vehicle pile-up was caused by a truck driver who lost control and overturned on the N3 highway.

