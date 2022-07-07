Crime activist Ian Cameron lays charges against Police Minister Bheki Cele

Sipho Mabena

Action Society’s head of community safety, Ian Cameron, has laid charges of crimen injuria and common assault against police minister Bheki Cele at the Gugulethu Police Station.

He also laid charges against members of the police who forcibly removed him from a community meeting in Gugulethu on Tuesday.

“I had no choice but to lay these charges… Until today, it is still unclear why, and on whose order, the police removed me from the meeting. I was no threat to anyone. I never wanted the meeting to turn into a political fight. Action Society attended the meeting to represent community members affected by crime and neglected by the system,” Cameron said.

Cele has been slammed for losing his cool after he was accused of failing to ensure the safety of residents in the Western Cape, yelling at Cameron to “shut up”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘You consider me a garden boy!’ – Bheki Cele berates crime activist

Cameron said Action Society will lodge a complaint with the Public Protector in terms of the Executive Members’ Ethics Bill and its Code of Conduct for Cele’s “disgraceful conduct”, failure to act in good faith and compromising the credibility and integrity of his office.

He said Action Society will also submit a complaint with the Office of the Registers of Members’ Interests at Parliament for Cele’s breaches of Parliament’s code of conduct in his capacity as a member of the legislator.

Cameron said a complaint will also be lodged with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate the misconduct by the members of the Saps.