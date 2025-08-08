Expert shares 7 safety rules every South African needs to know

While many crimes are opportunistic, some are not.

Crime is everywhere, and no matter where you live, in South Africa or abroad, the same rules apply. It’s better, as they say in Afrikaans, to be ‘bang Jan’ than ‘dooie Jan.’

Simply put, vigilance and situational awareness save lives and protect your possessions. Contact crimes are no longer simple drive-up-and-grab operations or hold-ups.

In South Africa, crime has kept up with the times and technology. This means that staying safe now means thinking like a criminal before they think of you, said Gerrit van Heerden, general manager of the security company Community Monitoring Service, or CMS.

From express kidnappings to surveillance and opportunistic follow-homes, and smart tech to outsmart your gadgets, it’s all over the place. Van Heerden said that there are a few basic rules of thumb that South Africans can commit to memory to keep themselves safer.

Switch off and listen up

Two or three kilometres before home, kill the noise. Turn off your radio. Disconnect from your hands-free kit. Crack the window open just a bit.

“You will pick up more from your environment when you are not distracted by music or calls,” van Heerden said.

That moment waiting for your gate to open is prime hijacking time.

“People get hit there all the time. They did not hear the car behind them. They did not notice the person creeping up,” he said.

Your gut is as useful as your rearview mirror

“We are born with instincts for a reason,” said van Heerden. “If something feels off, trust it. Drive around the block. Call your security company. Do not second-guess yourself.”

If something feels odd, do not ignore it.

Break your patterns before criminals do it for you

Most people run their lives like clockwork. Same route. At the same time. The same habits. And criminals take note of this.

“They will watch your house for days. They know your routine better than you do,” said van Heerden.

If you are always predictable, you are always a target. Mix it up. Change your route. Change your schedule.

Keep it public. Keep it visible

Criminals do not like attention.

“If you are meeting someone or simply chatting on the side of the road or a parking lot, do it in a place with lights, cameras and people. Not in a dark street or a quiet area,” van Heerden said.

And check your phone signal. “No reception means no help when it counts.”

Have Exit Strategies

Think like a cop. Where do you run if something happens? Who do you call? How fast can you get to help?

“We teach families to run home drills to ensure that people know how to react in a crisis,” said van Heerden.

“Who presses the panic button? Then who calls the police? Who hides and where? Those seconds saved knowing what to do can save your life.”

It does not have to be dramatic. It just has to be planned.

Watch for repeat cars and tailing patterns

If you have seen that silver sedan three times in one trip, you are not imagining it. “One of the biggest risks is being followed home from a shopping centre or bank,” van Heerden said.

Take note of number plates. Look at clothing. Keep your phone close. “If you notice a car sticking to you for a few blocks, call someone. Take a detour. Do not drive straight home.”

Criminals may be closer than you think

While many crimes are opportunistic, some are not.

“Sometimes criminals get your information from someone you know, often without that person even realising it,” van Heerden said.

A simple conversation at a braai, he said, can give away your routine, your car model, and the time you leave to fetch the kids. Be careful what you share and who is listening.

“Being situationally aware is not about living in fear,” noted van Heerden. “It is about staying one step ahead. It is about being prepared. And if you are not, they already are.”

