‘The lies will be incomplete without you’: Ramaphosa’s spokesperson hits back at US embassy in SA

The embassy said it was closely monitoring land and farm seizures in South Africa following an executive order by Trump.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has hit back at the United States embassy in South Africa following claims on land expropriation in the country.

The embassy said it was “closely monitoring land and farm seizures in South Africa following an executive order by Trump.

Trump’s executive order

Trump signed the executive order last week, alleging human rights violations in South Africa.

The US embassy on Monday said the order was issued in response to South Africa’s land policy that it claims allows the government to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation”.

It also grants refugee status to Afrikaners.

Magwenya responds

On Tuesday, Magwenya responded to the US embassy’s claims in a post on X (formally Twitter).

South Africa is host to the 2nd largest foreign missions in the world after Washington DC. Of all the embassies in Pretoria, including the UN Office for Human Rights, you are the only ones monitoring non-existent ‘land seizures’. I suppose the lies will be incomplete without you.”

Support for SA

While the US embassy claims South Africa has taken a position against America and its allies, several countries have pledged their support for South Africa after Trump signed the executive order cutting aid to the country.

France, Germany, Italy, the European Union, and the other member states expressed their shared “common attachment” to multilateralism, the rule of law, non-racialism, and non-sexism in South Africa.

In a video message on X, Andreas Peschke, Germany’s ambassador to South Africa, said the countries shared many parallels and values.

“Like you, we have committed to multilateralism, equity, and justice in the world,” said Alberto Vecchi, Italy’s ambassador to South Africa.

France: ‘You can rely on the EU’

France’s ambassador, David Martinon, also supported South Africa.

“Just like you, we love our constitutional rights and protection and believe in a non-racial, non-sexist democracy”.

EU delegate and deputy ambassador Pecho Ruiz shared the countries’ belief in solidarity, equality and sustainability principles.

“As South Africa’s most important trading partner and investment partner, we partnered in values, so you can rely on the European Union and its member states.”

G20: China confirms attendance

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has also expressed his country’s commitment to strengthening ties with South Africa.

The Ambassador also confirmed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s attendance at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg from 20 to 21 February.

The countries’ commitment significantly boost South Africa as it prepares to host the G20 talks for foreign ministers in November.

