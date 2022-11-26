Bogus doctor accused of raping teen an illegal immigrant

Kgomotso Phooko

Investigations into the bogus doctor who is accused to raping a teenager at his Kimberly medical practice revealed that he is an illegal immigrant and was not registered.

Ilunga Kalasa was arrested after he raped a 17-year-old patient during a medical examination on 15 August 2022 in the Northern Cape.

Not registered as a doctor

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it added two additional charges after it came out earlier during court proceedings that he was not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

The 38-year-old reportedly runs a medical practice in Kimberly.

On Friday, NPA spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was also in the country illegally.

The Congolese national appeared at the Kimberly District Court on Monday after he was denied bail in September.

Two more charges will be added on top of the rape and sexual assault charges.

The Prosecution informed the court that two additional charges of Contravention of the Immigration Act as well as Contravention of the Health Professions Act will be added against the accused.

“The two additional charges emanate from the police investigations which indicated that the accused was working in South Africa as a medical practitioner without the prescribed medical professional documents or being registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

“The accused who is a Congolese National is also in South Africa without legitimate immigration documents and he was illegal in the country,” said Semokoatsane.

The accused has since admitted that he is not a qualified doctor.

Sexually assaulted another woman

After the teen was raped, she told her aunt what had happened. They then went to the police station the following day and opened a case.

Kalasa, who claimed to be a medical assistant, was arrested and charged.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old patient at his practice on 20 April 2022, during a medical examination.

The matter has been postponed to 10 January 2023 for the Director of the Public Prosecution’s decision. Investigations in the case are still ongoing.

