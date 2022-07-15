JUST IN: Alex FM presenter, four others shot and killed in separate incidents

Thapelo Lekabe

Five people, including Alex FM music manager and presenter Joshua Mbatha, were shot and killed in separate incidents on Thursday evening in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

The chairperson of Alex FM Isaac Mangena said the 32-year-old, who’s affectionately known as DJ Jorontinah, was fatally shot while walking home from the station with two of his colleagues.

They were stopped by about three gunmen at 7th Selborne, who took their phones and shoes, before shooting Mbatha in the chest.

Mbatha succumbed to his wounds at Masakhane Clinic in Alexandra, around 9pm.

“We are with his father and other family members now at the clinic. [Alex FM] Station manager is also with his team comforting each other.

“Let’s keep the family and Josh’s colleagues in our prayers. May his soul rest in peace,” Mangena said in a statement

The details surrounding the killings of four other people have not yet been confirmed by police.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

