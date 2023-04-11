Thabo Bester: Dr Nandipha’s father, former G4S official remain in custody till next week

By Thapelo Lekabe

Two suspects arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting Facebook rapist Thabo Bester‘s escape from prison have been remanded in custody.

Thabo Bester prison escape

The pair, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father and a former G4S employee, appeared briefly on Tuesday in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, fraud and arson.

This follows their arrests during the Easter long weekend for aiding and abetting Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, after he faked his death.

Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, 65, was nabbed on Good Friday at his home in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal. Former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, 38, was arrested at his residence in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

G4S is the company that was contracted to provide security and run the Mangaung prison when Bester escaped from custody.

Court appearance

During Sekeleni and Matsoara’s court appearance on Tuesday, the defence indicated that the pair had no previous criminal records or pending court cases.

They were remanded in custody after the state and defence agreed to postpone the matter to 17 April 2023, for bail proceedings.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

