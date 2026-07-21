Trial of 62 accused in July 2021 unrest stalls after attorneys withdraw

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

The trial of 62 accused linked to the deadly July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) stalled after several defendants were left without legal representation following the sudden withdrawal of their attorneys.

The case against the accused resumed in the Durban High Court on Monday, 20 July 2026.

Trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter had been set down for trial from 20 July until 18 September 2026.

“However, the proceedings could not commence after the court was informed that several accused were without legal representation following the withdrawal of their attorneys earlier today.

“The court ordered the affected accused to apply for legal aid immediately after the adjournment of the matter. Earlier, the State informed the court that it was ready to proceed with the trial and had five witnesses available to testify,” Ramkisson-Kara said

Charges

The matter was subsequently postponed to 27 July 2026, for Legal Aid to update the court on the progress made in appointing legal representatives for the accused.

The accused face charges of incitement to commit public violence; Incitement to commit terrorism; Conspiracy to commit public violence; Conspiracy to commit murder; Terrorism; Sedition; and Public violence.

Unrest

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was found in contempt of court.

During the week-long mayhem, shops and factories were closed, with the total cost to the economy estimated at more than R50 billion.

Zuma

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of the former Jacob Zuma president, also faced three counts of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleged that Zuma-Sambudla, who has pleaded not guilty, used her X account to stoke violence and looting after her father was jailed for defying the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order.

Violence

During her last court appearance in November, social media law expert Emma Sadleir testified that Zuma-Sambudla’s posts were circulated in WhatsApp groups coordinating the 2021 riots.

She told the court that the MK party MP began tweeting early on 9 July at around 7.30am – the morning the unrest broke out.

According to Sadleir, Zuma-Sambudla issued 27 tweets about the unfolding violence that day.

She highlighted one video posted by the accused depicting a burning car-carrier truck at the N3 Mooi River Toll Plaza, accompanied by the caption: “We see you! Amandla #FreeJacobZuma”.