Lesufi reveals fifth person dead in Soshanguve shooting

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that a fifth person has died following an attack at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve that occurred Saturday morning.

The incident initially claimed the lives of four community patrollers, with uncertainty remaining about whether the fifth deceased individual was also a patroller.

“I cry with you, I am with you. I will work with the police to find out what happened and who did what they did,” Lesufi told community members during his visit to the settlement.

The violence has left seven additional people fighting for their lives in hospital.

Soshanguve shooting incident

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili previously reported that authorities responded to the scene around 6am on Saturday, where they discovered four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds at Marry Me Informal Settlement Extension 3.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that at about 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.

“When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out, which ended with four dead and eight injured,” Muridili explained.

Witnesses informed police that other victims had been transported to hospital before their arrival.

Lesufi confirmed that the motive behind the attack was still under investigation.



Call on eyewitnesses in Soshanguve shooting incident

The premier appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward with information that could help authorities understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

He also committed to visiting the hospitalised victims and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Marry Me settlement challenges

During his address to the community, Lesufi acknowledged the numerous challenges residents face but suggested that addressing those broader issues at this time would be inappropriate.

“I’m coming back here on Wednesday with all the MECs that I lead, all the departments that I lead from human settlement,” Lesufi promised.

The premier confirmed meeting with provincial police leadership on Sunday to discuss the investigation’s progress.

“I had a meeting with the provincial commissioner of the police. He sent his detectives to investigate and find an explanation for what happened and where the problem is,” he said.

72-hour arrest deadline

According to Lesufi, the provincial commissioner has given police 72 hours to apprehend those responsible for the violence.

He noted that authorities are actively searching for specific suspects who might provide crucial information about the incident.

“Their operatives are hard at work to ensure that they give us the tangible information that can assist us,” Lesufi stated.

Moreover, Lesufi shared that the police in the Marry Me jurisdiction had shared with him a comprehensive list of challenges they face when policing the area.

