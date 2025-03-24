Soshanguve tragedy: Brutal shooting sparks outrage

The motive of the Soshanguve shooting is still being investigated after four bodies were found with gunshot wounds and partially...

The motive of the Soshanguve shooting is still being investigated after four bodies were found with gunshot wounds and partially burned on Saturday morning in the Marry Me informal settlement, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that at about 3am, patrollers were converging to continue their patrols when they noticed five people on the street.

“A quarrel broke out and ended with five dead and eight injured,” she said.

Eight other victims were taken to hospital.

Security industry raises alarm over Soshanguve shooting

Saam Sokolo Security CEO Kgothatso Ramautswa said: “We are deeply concerned by the surge in violence, particularly in informal settlements where those tasked with protecting and cleaning our neighbourhoods are being killed and attacked like animals.

“This is not just an attack on our security personnel; it is an attack on the entire community of Soshanguve.

“We refuse to allow this area to devolve into a jungle of horrors where lawlessness reigns.

“These brave individuals, who committed their lives to keeping our community safe, were killed in cold blood,” he said.

Ramautswa called on residents to report suspicious activity.

Safety concerns in informal settlements

University of Limpopo’s Prof Witness Maluleke said scenes at the Marry Me informal settlement proved that safety concerns in socially disorganised informal settlements across the country were being ignored.

“The Community Policing Forum members are not resourced and trained to respond to the well-armed criminals. They are also not supported by the local police in effectively responding to crime, leaving them vulnerable targets. They subsequently lose their lives in the process of voluntarism and passion for policing,” he said.

Political outrage and calls for action

ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said the ANC was incensed by the brutal killing. He described it as a heinous act of barbarism.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for community safety Crezane Bosch called on the Tshwane Metro Police Department and police to intensify efforts to combat crime.

