Four shot dead and partially burned, eight injured in Soshanguve

This is the third mass shooting in Gauteng this week.

Police have found four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds at Marry Me informal settlement extension 3 on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police responded to the scene about 6am, and were told by witnesses that other victims had been taken to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that about 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue their patrols when they noticed five people on the street. When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out, which ended with four dead and eight injured,” Muridili said.

The motive for the attack will be determined by investigations.

The provincial and district serious and violent crime investigations and forensic experts are currently combing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Public order police, as well as Soshanguve members, are in the area to ensure stability.

Taxi rank shooting

On Thursday, a group of armed men went to a taxi rank in Doornfontein in the Jeppe policing precinct and started shooting randomly.

Four people were declared dead on the scene, while three were taken to hospital with injuries.

One of the injured is a university student who was waiting for a bus.

The shooting is suspected to be taxi violence related and the matter will be investigated by the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit.

On Wednesday, there was another shooting incident at the Zonkizizwe taxi rank which claimed the lives of three people.

It is reported that people driving in a white BMW randomly shot at bystanders at the rank.

The deceased were identified as taxi drivers. Two passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.