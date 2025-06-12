City Power launches free basic electricity drive for Joburg residents: Here’s who qualifies

The free electricity drive forms part of City Power's broader strategy to bring non-vending customers back into formal payment systems.

City Power has launched an ambitious registration campaign targeting 130 000 indigent households across Johannesburg, offering 50kWh of free electricity monthly to qualifying residents.

According to the utility, the registration initiative will run from 17 June to 31 July 2025.

The utility said this represents a comprehensive approach to addressing both affordability concerns among the city’s most vulnerable residents and its ongoing battles with revenue collection and infrastructure damage.

City Power’s General Manager for the Department of Public Relations and Communication, Isaac Mangena, said the Free Basic Electricity programme will provide eligible customers with monthly electricity allocations at no cost, specifically designed to cover essential household needs, including lighting, cooking, and heating.

Beyond the free electricity allocation, registered beneficiaries will be exempt from the R200 monthly surcharge and qualify for additional City of Johannesburg rebates covering property rates, water, and refuse removal services.

City Power programme aims to address multiple challenges

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava emphasised the dual purpose of the initiative, stating that “access to electricity is not a luxury, but a key feature required to support social and economic upliftment”.

“This programme is not just about addressing the high levels of meter tampering and illegal connections; it’s about restoring dignity by ensuring that there’s greater access.”

Mangena said the registration drive forms part of City Power’s broader strategy to bring more than 140 000 non-vending customers back into formal payment systems.

The utility stated that these customers currently consume electricity without payment, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the utility while contributing to infrastructure damage through illegal connections and meter tampering.

According to Mashava, the programme serves as both a safety net for vulnerable households and a compliance mechanism.

“There is now no excuse. If you qualify, register and receive free basic electricity. If you can afford to pay and refuse, we will begin a mass disconnection initiative where we will be removing our meters and other equipment,” she warned.

City Power applies strict qualification criteria for free electricity

Households seeking to benefit from the programme must satisfy specific indigent policy requirements established by the city.

Qualifying applicants must be unemployed or earn no more than R7,503.01 monthly, with all household income sources requiring declaration.

The programme exclusively serves South African citizens and permanent residents who are legal occupants of their properties.

Mangena confirmed that supporting documentation will be mandatory during registration.

Required documents include:

Valid identification

Proof of residence

City of Johannesburg rates and taxes account statements

Income verification through Sassa cards or sworn affidavits

The target beneficiaries include senior citizens, unemployed individuals, women, children, child-headed households, and persons with disabilities.

City Power has also introduced an amnesty component, offering free meter replacement for damaged, bypassed, or tampered equipment without imposing penalties on registered households.

Free electricity registration strategy

City Power has developed an extensive outreach programme to ensure maximum accessibility for eligible residents.

Registration opportunities will be available at community-based pop-up stations, shopping malls, taxi ranks, churches, and Sassa payment points throughout the campaign period.

The utility will also conduct door-to-door campaigns and community meetings, known as imbizos, to reach households that may not have access to traditional registration points.

Mangena indicated that teams will provide multilingual support across various platforms to meet the diverse needs of the community.

Financial sustainability focus

The initiative directly responds to concerns raised in the Auditor-General’s recent report, highlighting City Power’s low revenue collection rates.

The utility views the FBE programme as integral to its financial stabilisation efforts, combining social support with enhanced compliance enforcement.

Mashava emphasised the programme’s role in creating system-wide accountability.

“This programme is about equity, accountability, and financial sustainability. With your cooperation, we can ensure no household is unfairly disconnected and no customer abuses the system to the detriment of others,” she stated.

