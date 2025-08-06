10 Gauteng cops arrested for theft have been granted bail

Six metro and four Saps officers face theft charges for not recording cash and goods seized during a raid.

Ten police officers who were arrested on theft charges in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, have been granted R1 500 bail each.

FN Dlamini, 25; NF Sambane, 41; MH Mabasa, 29; EZ Dlalisa, 33; T Sidebi, 29; T Kgagara, 31; Sergeant M Mashala, 43; Constable T Mokhabukhi, 28; Constable MM Mongalo, 33; and Constable TN Matsane, 35, appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where their bail application was unopposed.

Accused officers from metro police and SAPS units

Six of them are members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers, while four are members of the Tsakane South African Police Services (Saps).

The officers were arrested after an Edenvale shop owner alleged that during a raid on his business premises on 4 June, the officers seized R35 000 in cash, cigarettes worth R150 000, and boxes of Panado tablets.

Officers part of joint operation

They were part of a joint law enforcement operation aimed at monitoring compliance at shops in the area.

National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the shop owner alleges he was not present during the raid but was later informed by his cashier that the police had confiscated the items.

During the raid, the officers arrested the cashier for trading in illicit cigarettes and another employee for violating immigration rules.

Missing cash never logged as evidence

Mjonondwane said the seized goods were allegedly placed in several refuse bags to be submitted as exhibits.

“However, the complainant claims that upon his arrival at the police station, only one refuse bag had been registered,” she said.

“Furthermore, the cash was neither returned nor recorded in the SAP13 register – the official register used for documenting exhibits seized during criminal investigations.”

The matter has been postponed to 8 September for further investigation.

