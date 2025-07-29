Ex-municipal manager linked to Magaqa’s killing remains behind bars, ANCYL responds

The accused was re-arrested on Monday in Malvern, in KZN.

A 55-year-old former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality linked to the murder of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in the Mzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Magaqa.

Bail application

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Skhosana is facing several charges.

“Skhosana appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

“The case was remanded to 1 August 2025 for the defence to appoint counsel for the bail application,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

‘We are disturbed,’ states ANCYL

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Skhosana was re-arrested on Monday in Malvern, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.

“The hitman, Sbusiso Ncengwa, was convicted of 25 years’ imprisonment on 7 July 2025,” Mathe said.

The ANCYL welcomed the latest arrest in the murder of Magaqa.

“We are disturbed by the fact that the former municipal manager fled his residence to evade arrest, demonstrating that he is a flight risk and must be denied bail. It must also be noted that he has a prior criminal matter, which casts further doubt on his respect for the rule of law”.

Magaqa’s murder

During the trial, Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to Magaqa’s family and had shown remorse for his deeds.

Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.

Magaqa was serving as a councillor in Umzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his death.

He was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

It is alleged that Magaqa was preparing to expose alleged tender corruption in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality related to the construction of a community hall when he was killed.

