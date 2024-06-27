‘Haphazard decision’ – Alleged insurance fraud killer Agnes Setshwantsho’s case transferred

The accused was denied bail on 19 January this year.

The case against alleged insurance killer Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho will move to the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

Setshwantsho briefly appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in Mahikeng, North West, on Thursday.

She has been charged with murder, two counts of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice for allegedly killing her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang, over a R3 million life cover policy.

The accused was denied bail on 19 January this year.

Murder case transferred

Prosecutor, Jessica Molefe, informed the court on Thursday that the state was ready to proceed with the trial in a higher court following approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the North West.

Molefe also confirmed the case docket would be handed over to the defence by close of business on Thursday.

Setshwantsho’s lawyer, Nhlanhla Mahlangu, confirmed the arrangement.

ALSO READ: ‘Insurance fraud killer’ Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho denied bail

“We have been provided, this morning (Thursday), with copies of the request by the DPP to have the matter transferred to the North West High Court sitting in Mahikeng,” he said.

Mahlangu also revealed that the indictment, containing the summary of allegations against his client, has been given to the defence.

Magistrate Ravana Jacobs granted the transferal, with Segomotsi expected to appear in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on 22 July for her pre-trial hearing.

[WATCH] Alleged insurance killer Agnes Setshwantsho's matter will move to the North West High Court in Mahikeng on July 22 for a pre-trial hearing. She is facing a host of charges including fraud, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.#Newroom405 pic.twitter.com/KcLUToeBkH June 27, 2024

Agnes Setshwantsho intends to plead not guilty

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside the court, Mahlangu said the defence was “somewhat pleased” with the progress being made following several delays in the matter.

The attorney said his client would prove her innocence in the high court.

“It is the duty of the state to prove her guilt, not her duty to prove her innocence so we are just going to show the state has not built a proper case against her,” he said.

READ MORE: Defence says one murder charge can’t be modus operandi as ‘insurance fraud killer’ sobs in court

Mahlangu further indicated that the defence was yet to hear anything about the centralisation of Setshwantsho’s other murder case, which is linked to the death of her son, Kutlo.

It is alleged that the accused took out R3 million life policy for her son.

‘Transfer was a haphazard decision’

The matter is before the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court in Northern Cape.

“I hold a view that today’s transfer was a haphazard decision, albeit welcomed by the defence,” said Mahlangu.

“Remember when the case was last [postponed on 22 May the state] had indicated that they had started a process to have the matter transferred,” the attorney continued.

He indicated that he was informed that the DPP in the Northern Cape has not made a decision agreeing to transfer and join the two cases.

“It is important that we have [the cases] in one court, headed by one presiding officer so we are able to minimise to the spread of the accused person’s financial ability, [and] fast-track the hearing of both these charges rather than travelling between Mahikeng and Kimberly as the case would be heard there if [the state] decide to take it to the high court. So it is easier for everybody,” Mahlangu added.

More police investigations

Setshwantsho is also being investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps) for the deaths of her brother, husband, and two daughters.

In April, the North West police confirmed that the remains of Setshwantsho’s husband were exhumed.

An autopsy will determine the cause of his death.

Additionally, the accused is facing a fraud charge in the Setlagole District Court, where she was also refused bail.

NOW READ: ‘List of addresses, new passport’ – NPA insists ‘insurance fraud killer’ is a flight risk