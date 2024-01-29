Courts

By Malibongwe Dayimani

29 Jan 2024

ANC clergyman spends Sunday night in jail

Reverend Phumezo Jaxa is now at home after charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were dropped by his loved one.

clergyman held for domestic violence

Reverend Phumezo Jaxa. Pic: Supplied/ Facebook

Well-known Eastern Cape clergyman Reverend Phumezo Jaxa spent Sunday night in police cells after a quarrel with a family member took a violent turn.

The Mdantsane police arrested the chairperson of the Buffalo City Metro council’s ethics committee on Sunday.  

Jaxa, who is also the metro’s ward 48 ANC councillor, is also the Minister of the National Baptist Church of South Africa.

Assault GHB

READ: WATCH: Pastor arrested ‘in the name of the Holy Ghost’ to face judgment in court

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the victim opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Vulindlela Police Station following a domestic violence incident.  

The incident happened after a quarrel between Jaxa and a loved one at a home in NU12, Mdantsane, said Mawisa.

It is understood he stays in NU 8.

Jaxa appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was released after the complainant withdrew the charges against him.

Protection order

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the court guided the victim to obtain a protection order against Jaxa.

“The case was not enrolled at court on 29 January 2024 as a result of the complainant’s refusal to continue with the case. He filed a withdrawal statement. The complainant has been advised to obtain a protection order,” said Tyali.

READ: Hawks arrest Free State pastor for rape of domestic

Charges dropped

When called for comment, Jaxa said: “I am home with my family. Indeed, I can confirm that charges have been dropped.”

The EFF has described the incident as gender-based violence and condemned it.

The party has also called on the victim to reach out to its gender-based violence desk for support.

EFF regional secretary and PR councillor in the metro, Siya Rumbu, said: “We assist women at the receiving end of this ugly scourge. This should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Mayor condemns

Conduct and disciplinary matters involving councillors are handled by the office of the Council Speaker.

The council speaker, Humphrey Maxhegwana’s comments will be added once received.  

Mayor Princess Faku confirmed that the municipality has been made aware of the incident.

“We understand that the charges have since been withdrawn against Cllr Jaxa. But we are clear as BCMM council that we are against any form of violence, we condemn any acts of violence,” the mayor said.

READ: Reverend Mdhluli plans on reaching out to communities in Standerton area

