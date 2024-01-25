Cele to visit Port St Johns in Eastern Cape following deadly taxi violence

It is understood the taxi association bosses have since met and reached an agreement to end the violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape following deadly taxi-related violence in the province.

At least six people were killed when two warring taxi associations in Port St John’s and Lusikiski engaged in a gun battle last week.

Six vehicles were also torched during the violence allegedly involving the Uncedo and Border Taxi Association.

Eleven suspects who were arrested for the shooting have been released due to lack of evidence.

Engagement

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Temba said Cele would meet commanders of policing districts affected by taxi related violence.

“Minister Cele together with the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane will engage the management of the Saps in the province on their responses to the taxi disputes and at the same time, engage the community and relevant stakeholders in an effort to bring lasting solutions to the taxi related violence.”

Tavern shooting

Meanwhile, four people were fatally wounded, while three others were injured after gunmen opened fire at a tavern in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on Sunday night.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, three of the deceased died at the scene, while one died in hospital.

This comes after a group of armed suspects reportedly stormed into the tavern at Kgobokwane next to R573 Road in Siyabuswa, carrying high calibre firearms and began shooting randomly at the liquor outlet.

No one has been arrested yet, however, a team of experts in the investigation field has already been assembled under the leadership of the Mpumalanga police head Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela to probe the shooting.

At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

