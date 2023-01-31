Murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula denied bail

Citizen Reporter

Murder-accused African National Congress (ANC) MP, Sibusiso Kula, has been denied bail by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court.

Bail application dismissed

Kula appeared in the dock on Tuesday for judgment on his bail outcome following his arrest almost two weeks ago for the alleged murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.

The 34-year-old faces a murder charge after Motlhomi was found killed on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

She was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

Delivering the bail judgment, Magistrate Liesl Esterhuizen said Kula was a possible flight risk and he was likely to tamper with evidence, influence or intimidate witnesses.

Bail arguments

Last Friday, the state and the defence attorney read affidavits in Kula’s formal bail application.

Kula also took a stand in his pursuit of being granted bail.

The state pleaded with the court not to grant him bail, arguing there were no compelling circumstances for his release from jail.

The state further argued that Kula was charged with a schedule 6 offence, and therefore, the court should not to grant him bail as he is charged with premeditated murder.

The defence, on the other hand, argued that Kula was a breadwinner taking care of several members of his family.

