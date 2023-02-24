Stephen Tau
24 Feb 2023
WATCH: ‘Time to rebuild Free State is now,’ says Ntombela just days after resigning as premier

Despite the ANC saying they could redeploy Ntombela, she says she wants to spend time with her family.

File picture: Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Start working like slaves in order to live like kings. That is the message from former premier of the Free State Sisi Ntombela to the newly-elected leadership. Ntombela, who tendered her resignation this week, said she has no regrets over her tenure as the number one citizen of the Free State. There was a lot of speculation about when Ntombela would resign after the provincial elective conference of the African National Congress (ANC) saw her losing her chairperson position to Mxolisi Dukwana. On Friday, Dukwana was sworn in as the province's new premier. ALSO READ: Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free...

