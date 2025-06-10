KZN pensioner killed and daughter left with a slit throat in attack

One of the victims is still alive but in a critical condition.

A pensioner in her eighties has been murdered and her 60-year-old daughter critically injured after a brutal attack at their Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, home.

The pensioner sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body and was pronounced dead upon examination.

The 60-year-old daughter’s throat was slit and she sustained stab wounds to her cheeks, neck and hands; said Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

She reportedly bled extensively from these injuries, but the paramedics were able to stabilise her on scene. She has been transported to hospital.

Knives found at the scene

A large blood-stained butcher knife and a second smaller knife, which was bent in the attack, have been recovered.

The husband of the 60-year-old daughter forced his way into the house and found both bodies in a pool of blood. The son of the critically injured woman could not be located.

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is shared.