Bribe-taking NC police officer sentenced to six years

Ex-constable Johannes Shuping was sentenced to six years for soliciting bribes to tamper with a police docket.

The Kuruman Regional Court in Northern Cape has sentenced a former police officer to six years’ imprisonment for soliciting R10 000 to make a court docket disappear.

Ex-constable Johannes Shuping was sentenced after the court convicted him on two counts of corruption from an incident that dates back to 2018.

Shuping, then a detective at Kathu police station, re-arrested the complainant, Buti Moepadira, despite his case already being before the court.

Former Saps officer jailed for corruption

After Shuping arrested Moepadira, the accused offered to “make the docket disappear” in exchange for R11 000.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the complainant was detained at the Kathu police station due to lack of accommodation in Kuruman.

While in detention, Shuping allowed Moepadira to use his cellphone to arrange the payment.

“A R6 000 cash payment was delivered to the accused by the complainant’s brother. Shuping continued to demand the outstanding R5 000, prompting Moepadira to report the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks),” Senokoatsane said.

In response, the investigating officer launched a sting operation using marked banknotes, as permitted by Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Caught in Hawks sting after demanding R11k bribe

During the operation, Moepadira’s brother handed over the remaining R4 000 to the accused. Although the former officer fled the scene, police arrested him a week later at his workplace.

“At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of marked R200 notes, which matched the serial numbers recorded during the operation,” Senokoatsane said.

In aggravation of the sentence, Prosecutor Kagontle Redemption Barnett argued that Shuping had grossly abused his position of authority and violated the public trust.

As a law enforcement official, he had a duty to uphold the law, but he chose to violate both the Constitution and his oath.

A severe punishment will deter similar misconduct and help restore public confidence in the criminal justice system, Barnett emphasised.

Six year direct imprisonment

The Kuruman Regional Court agreed and sentenced Shuping to six years’ direct imprisonment on each count. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective six-year prison term.

The NPA welcomed the conviction and sentence.

“This outcome reaffirms that no one is above the law and underscores the importance of protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system by holding those who abuse their power accountable,” Senokoatsane said.