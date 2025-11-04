Courts

Case against four alleged July unrest ‘instigators’ postponed to next year

By Faizel Patel

4 November 2025

The unrest in 2021 resulted in more than 350 people losing their lives and cost R50 billion in damages.

The accused were granted bail in June 2025. Picture: The Hawks

The case against four alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest has been set down for the finalisation of pre-trial arrangements.

Bekuyise Thilothemba Cebekulu (58) from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Bogadi Maphisa (55), Jacquiline Busisiwe Skhosana (48), and Nkateko Jimmy Sibiya (44) from Gauteng appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter has been postponed to 16 January 2026 for pre-trial proceedings.

“They are charged with conspiracy to commit public violence and two counts of incitement to commit public violence after voluntarily surrendering to the authorities.”

The accused were granted bail in June 2025.

July unrest

It is alleged that between 8 and 15 July 2021, in Gauteng, the accused conspired, incited, and participated in acts of public violence aimed at pressuring the state to release former President Jacob Zuma from prison.

They allegedly used WhatsApp groups to plan and promote activities such as road blockades, the burning of infrastructure, the destruction of businesses and supply chains, and other forms of public violence.

The accused are also alleged to have circulated messages, videos, emojis, and voice notes encouraging such actions.

Mjonondwane said the NPA reaffirms its “commitment to upholding the rule of law” and prosecuting individuals who engage in acts of violence and destruction that undermine public order and safety.

Zuma’s daughter

The former president’s daughter and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is also a suspect.

She appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court in January.

In January last year, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found there was no discernible connection between Zuma’s incarceration and the violent unrest that occurred in July 2021.

The SAHRC concluded that the timing of the events of the July unrest “coincided” with Zuma’s jailing and, therefore, “it could not find evidence to link the two events”.

