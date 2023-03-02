Couple jailed for 14 years for brutal abuse of their six-month-old baby

Citizen Reporter

A Pretoria couple has been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for abusing their six-month-old infant.

According to AfriForum’s private prosecution unit – the little girl who had broken ribs, collar bones and legs, was first admitted to a Pretoria hospital in April 2020, when she was only five weeks old.

AfriForum said in a statement that it helped doctors open a criminal case after the first case they reported was closed under mysterious circumstances.

Complaint filed in 2020

“The mother and father denied the allegations, but were found guilty of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm, and child neglect. The criminal complaint was filed on 24 July 2020. The sentence was imposed on 20 February 2023, in the Pretoria High Court.

“The baby girl, referred to as Baby N, was first admitted to a Pretoria hospital in April 2020. Her doctors and a private social worker then laid a complaint with the police and the Department of Social Development.

“The allegations included that the baby’s ribs were fractured in 15 places. While initially investigated and the child placed into care, the police informed the doctors that the case was closed due to a lack of evidence. Baby N was returned to the care of her parents,” said AfriForum in a statement.

Observation

On 1 July 2020, the baby girl had barely reached three months when she was admitted again with pneumonia, shock and dehydration.

It is alleged that she weighed far less than what is normal for an infant of her age and was famished.

Tests done at the time also revealed that her collarbone had been fractured two to three weeks before she was admitted.

An MRI scan proved that the injuries were most probably caused by the baby being violently shaken.

“It was then that the doctors approached the private prosecution unit, whose investigators took comprehensive statements from all the concerned parties and compiled the docket, which was presented to the police when the second case against the parents was opened.

“Following further pressure from the unit, the police arrested the couple, and the prosecution ensued.”

The evidence collected by the private prosecution unit was presented in court and revealed that the infant had sustained a total of 31 bone fractures between March 2020 and July 2020.

Judgment

In his judgment, Judge Hennie de Vos agreed that the injuries inflicted on the baby deserve harsh punishment.

“The offences committed are so serious that a harsh sentence should be imposed. In my view, direct imprisonment is unavoidable. Baby N was defenceless and unable to protect herself. She depended on the love, affection and protection of her parents.

“Instead of that, her ribs were fractured, the femur was fractured, and she sustained a bruise on her chin and prevertebral soft tissue swelling of her neck. She was grossly underfed,” he said.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit’s spokesperson, Barry Bateman, lauded the doctors and social workers who did not remain quiet and assisted the baby.

“Without the intervention of the doctors and other professionals, this baby might have died at the hands of her parents. Child abuse and neglect are among the many scourges facing the most vulnerable in society. We need medical professionals and caregivers who encounter such instances to take a stand, as is required of them by law.

“We compliment the prosecutor for her professional and competent prosecution. The same cannot be said for the Saps. Without the intervention and pressure from the private prosecution unit, the matter would likely have been closed like the previous case.

“The public is continually told how the government takes violence against women and children seriously, yet we do not see this filtering through to the police on the ground,” said Bateman.

