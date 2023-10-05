Pupils ‘forced’ to eat ‘space muffins’

Three accused will remain in custody after their bail bid was postponed.

The bail application of the three suspects arrested for allegedly selling muffins suspected to be laced with cannabis to pupils in Soshanguve has been postponed.

At least 90 pupils between grades R and 7 from Pulamadibogo Primary School, located in the north of Pretoria, were hospitalised after consuming the “space muffins” last month. According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the pupils complained of nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting at the time.

Three men, aged between 19 to 29, were arrested in connection with the matter.

Bail application

Amukelani Nyulunga, Ofentse Maluleka, and Katlego Matlala appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to apply for bail.

Their attorney, Tshegofatso Motau said the three would plead not guilty to the 43 counts of attempted murder, and argued it was in the interest of justice for them to be granted bail.

“The right to be presumed innocent is not only pre-trial right, but a trial right issue. We are not here to determine the guilt or innocence of the accused persons,” he said.

Prosecutor Luyanda Nkwale said the state was opposing bail because the suspects might tamper with evidence or intimidate witnesses.

ALSO READ: Food poisoning source in Soweto children deaths ‘not confirmed’

Nkwale told the court the accused sold the muffins at R2 each and used a “buy one, get one free” promotion to push sales.

“Some of the victims who bought the muffins then shared the muffins with their other friends and schoolmates. On the other hand, some of the victims allege the accused persons forced them to take and eat the muffins in their presence, or else the accused would assault them,” Nkwale added.

Members of the Soshanguve community picketed outside the court, demanding the accused be denied bail.

Bail judgment is expected to be handed down on 20 October. The three men will remain in custody.

Pupils discharged

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona confirmed all the pupils who were in hospital following the incident have since been discharged and would return to school for the last term of the academic calendar.

“All learners are at home. We are [expecting them] when we open our schools next week. Surely they would have healed and they will then join the other learners.

“We are quite concerned, but we are monitoring the situation,” Mabona told reporters outside the court.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirms that all the learners who were admitted after eating the "space muffin" have been discharged.



Mabona is confident that all the learners will be able to attend school when the school reopens next week. pic.twitter.com/aqTxJWdJlC — ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng previously called on the department and school governing bodies (SGBs) to vet vendors who sell food to school children.

The DA’s Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho said the provincial party would pressure the provincial government to implement safety measures to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“Gauteng schools lack a functional vetting process for vendors to ensure learners are sold safe, hygienic and healthy food.

“The DA will continue to pressure the department to implement the vetting process for all vendors trading outside school premises across the province to protect the learners from drugs and food poisoning,” Ramulifho said in a statement.

NOW READ: Expired biscuits: Trauma at kids’ deaths, questions surround spaza shop