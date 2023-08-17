WATCH: DJ Sbu reacts to Crowthorne Christian Academy ‘dreadlocks’ altercation

"Your Hair is your crown. Wear it with pride."

DJ Sbu has encouraged people to love their dreadlocks after a learner was allegedly kicked out of school over dreadlocks.

A video showing a Crowthorne Christian Academy pupil being forcefully removed from class made the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

The minor is said to have violated the school’s new hair policy with her dreadlocks.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Sbu encouraged people to wear their dreadlocks with pride.

“I see dreadlocks are trending today. I don’t have any opinions, and I don’t have anything much to say except to say enjoy your crown, embrace your crown, love your crown,” he said in a video.

Crowthorne Christian Academy operating illegally

The Citizen reported Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had taken note of the Crowthorne Christian Academy incident.

“It must be noted the school is illegally operating, and the pupil was offered alternative schooling and counselling by the GDE.

“We are assisting the school to comply and encourage all unregistered institutions to engage with the department for assistance with registration processes,” said Mabona.

Explaining how the altercation came about, the child’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, told The Sowetan she decided to go to the school to explain that her daughter’s locks were natural and not extensions.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the case and said no arrests had been made.

*Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.

