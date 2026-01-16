DJ Warras murder case: Will video footage bolster Majola’s bail application?

On Friday, Mabunda played video footage in court and argued it proved that Majola was in no way connected to the incident.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed Victor Mthethwa Majola’s application for bail.

Majola returned to the court on Friday, where his attorney, Dumisani Mabunda, and the state presented their closing arguments.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Police arrested the 44-year-old Majola on 22 December, and he is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Video evidence ‘vindicates’ Majola

On Friday, Mabunda played video footage in court and argued it proved that Majola was in no way connected to the incident.

“In his bail application, the applicant indicated that when he was arrested and assaulted, he was shown pictures, and he was asked if he knew those people, and these are the very same people [in the video]. And he told him that he didn’t know them. So, these are the very same people that he was asked about,” argued Mabunda.

According to the narrator of the video, the incident occurred at approximately midday, and the defence has argued that Majola was in Soweto at that time.

“This time that the reporter is talking about, as much as this video footage doesn’t show time, the court has already accepted Exhibit E as evidence, which says the accused was in Soweto at that time.

“And further to that, besides the issue of what the reporter says, looking into the footage itself, it is not clearly visible as to who is who in the footage.

“This report indicates that the shooter in this incident is the gentleman who is wearing a red T-shirt and blue floral shorts, and a cap.

“In this court, we’re made to believe or told, or there’s evidence rather, that the shooter had dreadlocks. And looking at that particular footage, it doesn’t show anyone with dreadlocks.

“Looking into them, there is no one who looks like this accused in any way whatsoever. I’m not an expert, but by naked human eye, there’s no one who looks like this accused.”

‘No bail’

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela requested the court to deny Majola bail.

“I don’t want to dwell much on the merits only because the video issue is a trial matter. We request the court to refuse bail for the accused persons in this matter,” said Mochabela.

Mochabela argued that Majola was accused of a schedule 6 offence, “hence, the onus of the defendant is on the defence. In terms of section 60, 1A, it says that the applicant has to show that there are exceptional circumstances.”

He said the defence had failed to prove the exceptional circumstances.

“The state submitted that the accused has [no family ties]. It was submitted to this court that he has 12 children. There is no indication whether he stays with his 12 children.

“The state submitted that the accused is a flight risk. So, if this court grants him bail, and he absconds, we [will not be] able to trace him.

“The accused person has no fixed employment. They say that he is self-employed, and he owns taxis. There is no indication in this court as to which association is he belonging to. There are not even the car papers to prove he owns these movable assets. The state submits that the accused has no fixed assets.”

Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi postponed the matter to Monday, 26 January 2026, for judgment.

