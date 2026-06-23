Eastern Cape uncle jailed for life after repeatedly raping 10‑year‑old niece

The court stressed that the abuse of trust within the family was aggravated by the child's young age.

A 48‑year‑old Eastern Cape uncle has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 10‑year‑old niece

The ruling was handed down in the Makhanda High Court on Monday, stressing that the abuse of trust within the family was aggravated by the child’s young age and the severe trauma inflicted.

Rape

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the uncle raped his niece several times in Nqweba between January and June 2025.

“The child victim was residing with her mother, two younger brothers and the maternal uncle. Her mother was working elsewhere. During working hours, the mother left the children in the care of the uncle, who was unemployed at the time,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tiyali.

“The uncle abused the trust as he would call the child into the room, lock the door, and instruct her to lie on either a bed or a sofa and rape her on several occasions. He would further instruct the child not to disclose the abuse.”

Arrest

The child remained silent until her mother’s friend noticed she was having difficulty walking.

“Upon being questioned, she disclosed the abuse. The matter was immediately reported to the mother and subsequently to the police,” Tiyali said.

“The complainant was medically examined, and injuries to both the vaginal and anal orifices were observed. These findings were consistent with sexual penetration and corroborated her account.”

Trial

Tiyali added that the uncle was later arrested after he presented himself at a police station to enquire about the allegations against him.

“State Advocate Thandiwe Kaleni led the testimony of the complainant, her mother, her aunt, a first report witness, and a forensic nurse who compiled the J88 medico-legal report. The complainant also received support through the Dora Nginza Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

“The accused pleaded not guilty and relied on a bare denial of the allegations. The court rejected his version, finding the State’s evidence to be credible, consistent, and reliable, and accordingly convicted him,” Tiyali said.

Sex offenders

During sentencing, the court barred the uncle from owning firearms, entered his name into the National Register for Sex Offenders, and declared him unfit to work with children.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Samkelo Mtwana, welcomed the sentence, stating that it reflects the seriousness with which the justice system treats sexual offences against children, particularly where there is a breach of trust within a family setting.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable victims, particularly children, and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual offences are effectively prosecuted and brought to account.