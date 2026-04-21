Emmarentia road rage shooting: 58‑year‑old driver claims self‑defence as murder case looms

The suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms.

The legal team representing the man arrested for a suspected road rage incident during which he allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife has analysed the video of the incident

The 58-year-old driver is expected to make his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

He was arrested on Monday.

Road rage

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman believed to be the wife of one of the men allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

“It is alleged that a female passenger, suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers, went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband, leaving the other driver and the female passenger injured.”

The lawyer for the man told The Citizen that they will be submitting representations to the State.

“The matter must not be placed and mustn’t be further prosecuted.”

‘Abused and assaulted’

According to the man’s Warning Statement, he claims the road rage incident was initiated by the deceased, which escalated into a collision and a physical altercation after the man and his wife “verbally abused and physically assaulted him.”

“The female passenger escalated the situation by persistently shouting at me and engaging in sustained verbal abuse. By this stage, I had taken photographs of both vehicles, as had the deceased, and the intention (by me) was to exchange personal and insurance details.

“Thereafter, both the deceased and the female passenger became physically aggressive towards me, and an altercation ensued. During the scuffle, the female passenger pulled me to the ground, as a result of which I sustained an injury to my forehead,” he claimed.

Shooting

He claims the situation intensified when the wife introduced a firearm, discharged it, and then handed it to the deceased, who also discharged it in his direction.

“The deceased fell to the ground, and the firearm fell from his hand. The unknown female immediately moved towards the firearm, picked it up, and pointed it at me with the intention of firing at me,” he said.

“I again discharged my firearm in her direction, striking her in the lower arm. She dropped the firearm, at which point I believed that the threat to my life had been neutralised. I, thereafter, placed my firearm on the floor and sat down.

“I respectfully submit that at all material times I acted in private defence. A firearm was introduced into the confrontation by the deceased’s female companion, who discharged a shot during the incident. The deceased thereafter escalated the threat,” he said.

Prosecution

The man submits that there is no practical or logical purpose in proceeding with an immediate prosecution when material aspects of the investigation remain outstanding.

“I accordingly respectfully submit that the interests of justice would be better served by the completion of a full and proper investigation prior to any decision to enrol and proceed with charges of murder.

“I further pray that the NPA consider refraining from proceeding with enrolment at this stage, pending the finalisation of the outstanding investigative steps,” he said.

Eyewitnesses

He also said that there were multiple eyewitnesses to the incident.

“It is submitted that the proper administration of justice will benefit from a thorough investigation, including the obtaining of statements from such bystanders, as well as from the female passenger involved in the incident.

“It may further emerge that the female passenger is required to answer to potential criminal misconduct arising from her conduct during the incident,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to refrain from sharing the video of the altercation.