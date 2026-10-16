‘Was I supposed to be shot on the way to court?’ – Fadiel Adams says trial security concerns are ‘BS’

The NCC leader accused the PKTT of fabricating security concerns to delay proceedings.

The fraud case involving National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams will now be heard at the Durban Magistrate’s Court after concerns over security prompted a change of venue.

Adams appeared at the Pinetown Regional Court on Friday, 16 October 2026, where prosecutors confirmed that the matter would be transferred to accommodate the proceedings more efficiently.

Fadiel Adams fraud case transferred

State prosecutor, Advocate Nokulunga Ngcobo, said during proceedings that although the case had previously been postponed for a pre-trial hearing, the prosecution had agreed with the defence to move it to the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

She cited security concerns and pressure on the Pinetown court roll as reasons for the decision.

“We’ve received security concerns from the members of the Saps [South African Police Service], as well as the fact that we were advised the court roll in this court is a bit congested, and this matter cannot be accommodated as early as possible.

“We then decided that the matter should be transferred to the Durban Magistrate’s Court where the matter will be accommodated with the speed that it deserves,” she said.

The prosecution confirmed that the pre-trial conference and the main trial would both be held at the new venue.

Adams’ lawyer, Devin Moodley, indicated that his client would not oppose the transfer, noting that the Pinetown court was dealing with a congested roll.

However, Moodley expressed surprise at the reference to security concerns.

“What is curious to me, Your Worship, is that I’ve never heard this suggestion that there were some security concerns attached to it received by the Saps, and I’m going to engage with my learned colleague regarding that because it’s the first time I’ve heard of that,” Moodley told the court.

The case has been postponed to 11 December for a pre-trial conference.

Charges

Adams faces three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The charges arise from allegations that he misrepresented himself to officials to gain entry to Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he interviewed two inmates.

He was arrested in Cape Town in May and later released on R10 000 bail.

One of the inmates Adams allegedly interviewed was Sibusiso Ncengwa, a convicted hitman serving a 25-year prison sentence for his role in the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa in Umzimkhulu.

Adams questions trial security concerns

Adams has previously labelled the case docket as a “joke“, insisting that the state’s allegations will be exposed once the matter proceeds to trial.

He reiterated his stance outside the court on Friday.

The NCC leader accused the KZN-based political killings task team (PKTT) of fabricating security concerns to delay proceedings.

“They cite security concerns in court. Why didn’t they notify us if there were security concerns?

“That doesn’t make any sense. Was I supposed to be shot on the way to court if there’s a security concern?

“They are lying, man. They are playing a delaying game.

“This is why they are moving my case to yet another court, because they don’t want the crap in their documents on the table,” he told the media.

Adams claimed that the plan was to arrest and keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

“I think certain generals are feeling very, very nervous now because their lies, manipulation and their illegal activities are going to come out.

“It’s going to be exposed in court by their own witnesses.”

Embarrassment for NPA

He described the latest development as an “embarrassment” for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Unfortunately, [the National Director of Public Prosecutions] Andy Mothibi is not going to do anything about it.

“We came prepared for pre-trial [but] they come to court and cite security concerns,” Adams remarked, further stating that the reasons given in court were “rubbish”.

“I almost want to say bulls*** but you know I’m live on camera and my mom might be watching. There’s nothing in the docket.

“Guys, do yourself a favour and go read the actual docket. It’s a bloody joke,” the NCC MP added.

He ended by warning senior police officers that he intends to pursue a civil claim against them in their personal capacities.

Adams has previously laid criminal charges against several Saps officials, including KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

He further lodged complaints against Crime Intelligence officers such as the division’s head, Dumisani Khumalo.