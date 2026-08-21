Family jailed in R500 000 UIF fraud after decade‑long Hawks probe

They acted in concert with a former employee of the department to submit fraudulent UIF applications.

After more than ten years of legal proceedings, five members of the Jantjies family have been sentenced for defrauding the Department of Employment and Labour through fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims.

The family appeared in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crime Court where the verdict was delivered on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Family fraud

The convicted family members are Dimitri Jantjies (48), Barbara Jantjies (77), Thomas Jantjies (77), Virsinese Jantjies (42), and Tania Jantjies (49).

According to the Hawks, they acted in concert with the late C’Bornai Jantjies (50), a former employee of the department, to submit fraudulent UIF applications between May 2009 and March 2011.

The scheme involved manipulating employer declaration forms (UI‑19s) to divert UIF funds into accounts controlled by the accused. Investigators found that 18 false claims were processed, resulting in an actual loss of approximately R500 000 and potential prejudice of more than R110 000.

Exploitation

According to the Hawks, the accused exploited their positions to ensure claims were approved, while others recruited individuals to provide bank accounts.

Some account holders were relatives, family friends, church members, or domestic workers, many of whom were unaware their accounts were being used to channel fraudulent funds.

Financial crimes

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the convictions highlighted the unit’s determination to tackle complex financial crimes.

“This case demonstrates how calculated fraud can infiltrate state systems. Our investigators worked tirelessly to unravel a network that operated under concealment for years. The sentencing sends a clear message that abuse of public funds will not be tolerated.”

Sentences

Sentences handed down included 12 years’ imprisonment for Dimitri Jantjies, five years each for Barbara and Thomas Jantjies, and four years each for Virsinese and Tania Jantjies.

The court ordered that counts be taken together for sentencing purposes.

Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, commended the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

“Their perseverance and commitment over more than a decade ensured justice was served.”

The convicted family members are expected to begin serving their sentences immediately.