Life sentences for LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha’s killers

Three men received life sentences for the murder of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha, whose body was found burned beyond recognition in 2021.

Justice has been served in the brutal murder of 24-year-old Sam Mbatha, 24, a former North-West University (NWU) digital marketer and LGBTQI+ activist.

Mbatha was murdered three years ago. His body, burned beyond recognition, was found inside a torched Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng on 17 June 2021.

His charred body was identified by the investigating team thanks to DNA samples.

Sentenced to life imprisonment

The High Court of South Africa, North West Division, sitting at the Ga-Rankuwa Regional Court sentenced Author Khonza, 22, Nkuna Mahlatsi, 24, and Thatho Masetla, 25, to life imprisonment each for murder, 20 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years for kidnapping, 10 years for malicious damage to property, and seven years for defeating the ends of justice on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said the sentences will run concurrently with the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on count number one.

ALSO READ: Trio accused of killing LGBTQ activist Sam Mbatha found guilty

The incident happened in Phutha Section, near Klipgat, on 16 June 2021.

Following reports of Mbatha going missing, the police conducted an extensive investigation that led to the three accused being connected to his death.

“It is alleged that the deceased went missing and was last seen in a local tavern with Thatho Masetla, accused number three,” Gunya said.

Axe used to brually kill Mbatha

During the trial against Khonza, Mahlatsi, and Masetla, the court heard that the police found bloodstains on the floor, on top of the bed, and on the carpet in the house where Masetla was living.

The court also heard that an axe used to brutally kill Mbatha was found on top of the roof, where bloodstains were discovered.

ALSO READ: Update: Anger over man burned to death in car’s boot – speculations of homophobia

The sentences that should be imposed must be appropriate to the brutal savagery shown by the accused, said advocate Nangamso Goloda in aggravation of sentence.

Goloda also argued that the accused did not only kill Mbatha, but they burned him to ashes, taking away his dignity.

In closing, Goloda said all three accused participated in this brutal murder with a common purpose, so they must be sentenced to nothing less than a life sentence.

DPP welcomes sentence

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, commended the work done by the police, state prosecutors, and other role players.

Makhari also welcomed the sentence and said she believes it sent a strong message to anyone out there who thinks that they can easily get away with crime.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Most of us were in shock’ – Cape Town bar slammed over alleged homophobic slurs and racism (VIDEO)