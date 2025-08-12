Police crack muti murder case with third arrest

Police arrest third suspect linked to gruesome muti murder of 20-year-old Gontse Makhubela in Winterveldt.

A third suspect was arrested at the weekend following the discovery of body parts stuffed in buckets in a backyard in Winterveldt, apparently used for rentals to foreigners.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed an investigation led the police to Winterveldt, where the third suspect was arrested in possession of the organs of the deceased, Gontse Makhubela, 20. She was reported missing in November 2023.

Makhubela’s mutilated, partly burnt and decomposed corpse was recovered at a refuse dumpsite in Elandskraal in Brits.

“After an investigation by the district serious and violent crimes team, on 6 August, acting on credible information and having followed up on all the leads, two suspects were arrested.”

Mokgwabone said the first two suspects arrested, aged 29 and 38, were allegedly positively linked to the murder after the police recovered the deceased’s cellphone.

“An investigation revealed that the victim was tricked and allegedly lured to her death by the 29-year-old suspect, who was allegedly tasked by the other suspect to find a young woman fitting a particular profile to be murdered so that he could have her organs for muti,” he said.

Mokgwabone added that the 38-year-old suspect is an illegal Mozambican witchdoctor who claims to be a traditional healer and, allegedly on his orders, Makhubela was kidnapped, murdered, dismembered and burnt.

“In addition to the murder, the first two suspects will be charged with kidnapping, violating and/or defiling a corpse and contravention of Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act against the Mozambican on appearance in the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

“The third suspect, also a traditional healer from Mozambique, will appear in the Garankuwa Magistrate’s Court. There may be more arrests,” he said.

Limited deterrent actions against muti killings

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said these are well-organised and orchestrated crime practices, characterised by the collusion of South Africans and foreigners.

“Muti killings continue on our shores, with limited deterrent actions,” he said.

Meantime, police said no suspects have been arrested in connection with four bodies dumped in Silverton, Pretoria, between two train stations in June and July.

