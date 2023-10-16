Former UJ Council chair arrested for alleged R14 million graft

Professor Roy David Marcus, the former chair of the University of Johannesburg's Council, has been arrested by the Hawks on suspicion of colluding in a multi-million-rand scheme.

The former chairperson of council at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) was arrested by the Hawks on allegations of collusion involving more than R14 million.

Professor Roy David Marcus, 76, handed himself over on Friday to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) at the Johannesburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

The Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said that Marcus and his two accomplices, the vice chancellor of finance Andries van Schoor and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation, allegedly colluded by submitting invoices to the university for services that were not rendered by the service provider.

During his tenure as chairperson of the council, Marcus was the director of the companies that were awarded tenders without following undue processes.

Tenders awarded without following undue processes

“However, the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved,” Mogale said.

According to the Hawks, Marcus did not have the delegation or authority to approve such a payment.

He, therefore, breached the Code of Conduct of the university, as Marcus, van Schoor, and Spilhaus failed to act in the interest of UJ by not exercising due care and skill. They misrepresented themselves to the university.

“Marcus, subsequent to his arrest, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court … and the matter has been postponed to 4 December for docket disclosure. Marcus was released on a warning and will be joined by van Schoor and Spilhaus,” Mogale said.

ALSO READ: UJ to transport students on EV busses to lessen carbon footprint

According to the Hawks, van Schoor and Spilhaus were arrested on 30 August, and appeared in court, but they were released on R10 000 bail each.

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the provincial head of DPCI in Gauteng, welcomed the arrest and encouraged the investigations team to follow all leads that will ensure all involved are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, in August 2018, Marcus and van Schoor were ordered to pay the university back the R14 million they allegedly siphoned from UJ.

Marcus resigned from his position in September 2017, and Van Schoor was fired after disciplinary proceedings in 2017 found that he had breached his employment contract with UJ.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.