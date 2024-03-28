Four life terms for a man who gunned down three Mkhize family members in KZN

Police are still searching for a 33-year-old man who is believed to be the second suspect on the matter.

The same court found Nthutuko Mthethwa guilty of the murder of the Mkhize family members. Photo: iStock

A 35-year-old man who gunned down three members of the Mkhize family in an ambush in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been sentenced to four terms of life in prison.

Nthutuko Mthethwa appeared in the Mtunzini High Court on Wednesday where sentence was handed down.

The same court found him guilty of the murder of the family members, who were ambushed at their home in Umntilombo, Eshowe in April 2023.

Sentence

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said “stellar investigation” by officers secured the lengthy jail term for Mthethwa.

“The investigating officer successfully opposed the accused’s several bids for bail and was kept behind bars until his sentencing on Wednesday, 27 March 2024. Mthethwa was sentenced to a life term imprisonment for each murder and another life term behind bars for attempted murder, as well as additional 22 years in prison.”

Netshiunda said the Mkhize family was attacked by two armed men who shot at six family members on the evening of 12 April 2023.

ALSO READ: Two more including cop arrested in Mohammed cousins kidnapping

Suspect on run

“Three people were pronounced dead at the scene whereas the other three were taken to hospital for medical attention. Shrewd investigation led the police to Mthethwa who was arrested the following day.

“Police are still searching for 33-year-old Sicelo Dambayi Sikhakhane who is believed to be the second suspect on the matter,” Netshiunda said.

Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has applauded the investigating team for the arrest of the suspect as well as presenting a strong case in court which led to the attainment of a maximum sentence.

“Our mandate is to prevent and combat crime, however if a crime happens, our reactive capacity should dig deep to bring justice to the families of the victims. We applaud the Investigating Officer and all those that he worked with in ensuring that justice was served and bring closure to the family,” Mkhwanazi said.

ALSO READ: Trio accused of killing LGBTQ activist Sam Mbatha found guilty