By Faizel Patel

28 Mar 2024

10:29 am

Four killed, seven wounded in Limpopo taxi rank shooting

The suspects fired multiple gunshots at the direction of taxis before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 5am at Moletlane cross roads near the local taxi rank. Photo: iStock

Four people have been killed and seven others wounded in a shooting by unknown suspects at a taxi rank in Limpopo.

It is understood the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5am at Moletlane crossroads near the local taxi rank.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered an urgent investigation following the shooting.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged the suspects driving in a white BMW and a black Mercedes Benz, fired multiple gunshots at the direction of taxis before fleeing the scene after the attack.

“Police and Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene and on arrival, two taxi drivers, one passenger and another motorist were certified dead on the scene and four others were transported to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds. It later transpired that three more victims who also sustained injuries showed up, bringing to seven the total number of the injured.

“During the investigation, it was established that five taxis and a bakkie were damaged as a result of the shooting. Furthermore, several spent assault rifle and pistol cartridges were recovered on the scene,” Ledwaba said.

Investigations

Ledwaba said four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder have been opened, and the cases are being investigated by the Provincial Taxi Violence Investigation Unit.

“The Provincial Commissioner has condemned the incident and stressed that the investigation team must leave no stone unturned in hunting down and apprehending those responsible for this senseless act of violence.

“Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Members of the community can call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,”Ledwaba said.

