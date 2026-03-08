No bail for ‘Bubbles’: Court rules Cape Town gang leader’s release could lead to more violence

Terrible West Siders leader Moegamat 'Bubbles' Brown sought his release despite being on trial.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has denied bail to alleged gang leader Moegamat “Bubbles” Brown, finding that releasing him could lead to further violence and threaten public safety.

Brown is currently on trial with 14 co-accused, including alleged underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack.

The state alleges that Brown was part of a racketeering enterprise allegedly involving criminal gangs, the Terrible West Siders (TWS) and Junky Funky Kids (JFK).

Among the charges he faces are the attempted murder of criminal law attorney William Booth and the murder of Nicholaas Heerschap, whose son previously served as a Hawks investigating officer probing Modack.

Brown also faces two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

During a bail application heard in February 2025, Brown, the leader of Woodstock-based TWS gang, argued that the state’s case against him was weak after multiple witnesses testified.

He told the court that his family – including his wife and six children – had been left struggling financially since his incarceration.

Before being taken into custody, Brown said he ran an informal clothing business and earned between R20 000 and R30 000 per month.

He claimed he would be able to afford bail of R5 000 if granted.

Brown also indicated that the trial could take a long time to conclude due to the numerous charges, particularly those against Modack, and argued that it was unlikely the matter would be finalised this year.

He assured the court that he would comply with bail conditions and proposed living at a property he owns.

As an alternative, he suggested staying at his mother-in-law’s home.

Brown further told the court he did not possess a passport and did not have the financial means to leave either Cape Town or the country.

He also said he had only one other pending case against him, relating to possession of drugs.

The court heard that Brown was arrested alongside two other people – including his previous legal representative – while appearing in court in October 2024.

Although Brown stated that there were no warrants out for his arrest, it emerged that he has three prior convictions: two for attempted murder and one for possession of marijuana.

Health and prison conditions

In support of his application, Brown also raised several health concerns.

He told the court that he suffers from high blood pressure, which sometimes allegedly causes blackouts.

He also said he had stomach ulcers and required medication that the prison where he is being held is not always able to provide.

Brown further claimed to experience severe lower back pain that can make walking difficult and sometimes requires him to use a wheelchair.

He contended that he has also lost weight since his incarceration, dropping from 107 kilograms to 96 kilograms, and now uses sleeping tablets due to ongoing stress.

Brown additionally claimed that he has at times been denied visits and said this remains an ongoing issue.

He also raised concerns about the overcrowded conditions faced by awaiting-trial prisoners.

High court ruling

In his judgment delivered on 5 March 2026, Judge Daniel Thulare noted that Brown applied for bail after the state had already closed its case in the trial.

The judge highlighted the serious and violent nature of the charges and pointed out that Brown was a “self-confessed” leader of the TWS gang, which the court described as “known for its brutality”.

“It is not in dispute that Bubbles had tattoos which confirmed that he was a high-ranking member of the 26-prison gang, and a member of the TWS street gang and its leader due to his rank, which was also confirmed by several witnesses.

“He wore a ring with the letters TWS which was an abbreviation for the street gang name.

“Underneath his top, at the time of his arrest, the applicant wore a long sleeve top which has the words Salute ek staan vir die nommer, (Salute I stand for the number), which signified that he was a staunch and active member of the prison gang,” Thulare said.

Thulare also referenced allegations that Brown had conspired with his former lawyer to smuggle drugs into prison through the court system.

The court also noted claims that the killing of Booth was allegedly planned while Brown was already behind bars.

‘Reign of terror’

The judge ultimately found that granting bail could damage public confidence in the justice system and disrupt public peace.

“Flight may not be a consideration for Bubbles as a proud and high-ranking member of the 26-prison gang, but a reign of terror and brutality is a likelihood, if he is released on bail.

“This will not be in the interests of justice.”

The court, therefore dismissed, Brown’s bail application, meaning he will remain in custody while the trial continues.

