Gauteng loan shark found guilty of client’s murder

WhatsApp evidence presented in court directly linked the accused to the assailants involved in her client's fatal kidnapping

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found a 47-year-old loan shark guilty for the 2022 murder of her client in Randburg.

Busisiwe Dladla was convicted of multiple charges in relation to Mzwandile Konki’s murder, including two counts of kidnapping, torture, murder, extortion and money laundering.

Loan dispute and abduction

Investigations led by Sergeant Molupe revealed that Dladla lent Konki R15 000, charging him interest.

When the deceased failed to repay the loan, Dladla arranged his kidnapping on 5 September 2022, in an attempt to force payment.

Konki was then released, but was kidnapped again four days later on 9 September.

He was taken to Dladla’s residence and unlawfully detained.

Meanwhile, his family was threatened and pressured to pay money for his release.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, evidence presented in court revealed that during the second kidnapping, four unidentified men who Dladla allegedly hired tortured and assaulted him.

Konki later succumbed to his injuries on 10 September.

Money trail and court findings

“Further evidence showed that funds extorted from the family were paid into the bank account of the accused’s daughter and co-accused, Sinethemba Dladla, 25, and later transferred to her sister, Cebisile Dladla, 41, in an attempt to conceal the proceeds of crime,” Mjonondwane said in a statement.

“Both were charged and convicted of money laundering.”

During her testimony, the accused denied any knowledge of the assailants.

However, State Advocate Colleen Ryan presented WhatsApp evidence establishing a direct link between the accused and the perpetrators.

“The court found the accused’s version to be inconsistent and rejected it,” Mjonondwane said.

Dladla remains in custody until sentencing proceedings on 15 April.

Meanwhile, her co-accused are out on bail pending sentencing.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction, which sends a clear message that violent crime, exploitation, and illegal money-lending practices will not be tolerated,” Mjonondwane said.

