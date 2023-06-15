Grandson appears in court after grandmother’s charred remains recovered

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

Thulani Sobetwa (26) appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court, Eastern Cape, on Thursday for the alleged murder of his grandmother, Nongenile Sobetwa (90).

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, on 9 June, at about 6pm, community members noticed that the house located at Kobodi A/A Zisoyini location, near Butterworth, was up in flames and attempted to douse the fire.

Burnt body

“The burnt body of Nongenile Sobetwa was found on a chair behind the door. An inquest docket was opened.

“On 10 June 2023, the community found the grandson and severely assaulted him. They alleged that he was responsible for setting the house alight. He lived with his grandmother. He was detained for questioning,” said Naidu in a statement. The accused was charged with murder.

According to Naidu, Thulani Sobetwa is remanded in custody and his next court appearance is on 22 June 2023 for a formal bail application.

‘Gruesome’

Meanwhile, the province’s commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed her shock at what she calls a gruesome attack on a defenceless elderly woman.

“The phenomenon of elder abuse is a growing social problem, and we all need to play a major role in the protection of the vulnerable. Such brutal attacks on the aged cannot be condoned and communities need to look out for the elderly and to report to police any neglect or abuse suffered by them.”

She also said that the police would work closely with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure a successful prosecution.

Nelspruit man charged with grandmother’s murder

Last year, sister publication Middelburg Observer reported that a 25-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his 68-year-old grandmother.

At the time, police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, confirmed that JJ Peters had been taken in for questioning and eventually admitted to being involved in the murder.

A family friend said Sannie Strydom Kilmister had been found dead in her bedroom with various bruise marks on her neck.

Splashes of blood were also found on a pillow in the room.

It was originally thought that someone had broken into the house and murdered the pensioner.

