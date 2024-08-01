Three arrested for drug possession worth R30 000 in Limpopo

Three male suspects arrested after drugs found in their possession during intelligence driven operation by Provincial Flying squad.

Three suspects were arrested within the Moletlane policing area, outside Zebediela in Limpopo, for possession of drugs with a street value of R30 000.

“On Tuesday, members of the Provincial Flying Squad conducted an intelligence-driven operation, resulting in the arrests,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Court case postponed

The suspects, Selby Oupa Mokonyama, Albert Kekana, and Peter Kekana appeared in the Magatle periodical Court on Wednesday. Mokonyama and Albert were granted bail for R1500 each.

“Their case was postponed to August 19. Meanwhile, Peter Kekana,42, was remanded in custody until August 06,” Ledwaba said.

ALSO READ: Hawks uncover R2 billion drug lab in Limpopo, farm owner and two Mexicans arrested

The trio were found in possession of a significant quantity of drugs, including crystal meth, nyaope, mandrax and dagga.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

Hadebe reiterated that police will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend those involved in drug-related crime.

Ledwaba said that the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo’s ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime continue to pay off.

SAPS confiscate drugs in Eastern Cape and arrest 4 suspects

In the Eastern Cape, Saps members confiscated drugs this week and arrested suspects for possession and dealing drugs in Joe Gqabi district.

According to the Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Deon Roelofsehe, the suspects will appear in court soon.

While saps members were busy with high visibility patrols in the Mzamomhle locality, they saw a suspicious male leaving a house.

They stopped and searched the male and recovered dagga in the suspect’s possession.

ALSO READ: Suspected drug mule from Brazil arrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Cash confiscated

“On investigation, they proceeded to a house where they arrested two suspects and found four bags of tik [crystal meth] and six parcels of dagga and cash were confiscated and the suspect was arrested,” Roelofsehe said.

Furthermore in Aliwal North, a suspect was stopped and searched in town during the operation when officials recovered four mandrax tablets and two small bags of tik. Suspects were arrested.

The Joe Gqabi District Commissioner Major General Lindelwa Vellem commended the members on their attentiveness and swift reaction during patrols. So that drug dealers feel the police presence.