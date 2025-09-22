Hawks take over Mpumalanga R350m crystal meth lab case

After a farm raid near Volksrust, Hawks investigate links to five Mexican nationals arrested at a multi-million-rand meth lab.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has taken over a case involving a suspected crystal meth laboratory, after Mpumalanga police arrested five Mexican nationals and a South African.

On Friday, police discovered the multi-million-rand clandestine lab on a farm in Ousehoutkloof outside Volksrust.

Five Mexican nationals were arrested: Isabel Antonio Quintero Corrales (36), Hector Manuel Valenzuela Ontiveros (36), Luis Alberto Osorio Viscarra (31), Jose Omar Molina Jimenez (36), and Nicanor Molina Jimenez (48). A 61-year-old South African, Bafana Samson Magubane, was also arrested.

Hawks take over investigation after police bust crystal meth lab

The provincial head of Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber, said on Monday that the Hawks have taken over the investigation.

They will investigate the links and involvement of the Mexican nationals arrested.

The police made the discovery after a tip-off about suspicious activities and a “strange smell” coming from the premises.

“On police’s arrival, the six suspects were found in the laboratory. Chemicals, the final products of crystal meth, and machinery believed to be used in the drug’s manufacturing were found,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said.

Magubane was found with three 9mm live rounds. He could not produce a firearm licence. He was later charged with contravening the Firearm Control Act.

Mexicans’ travel docs questionable

Nkosi said the five Mexicans were in possession of their travel documents, but the police found the documents questionable.

The Department of Home Affairs has been brought on board for further investigation.

“An in-depth investigation on the clandestine laboratory is conducted by the Hawks Secunda-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation,” Nkosi said.

The suspects appeared in the Volksrust Magistrate’s Court, but the case was postponed to Friday to allow for a Spanish interpreter.

Gerber applauded the positive working relationship between the man in blue and the community members.

Standerton lab bust

“Together, we can do more in squeezing the space for drug syndicates,” said the general.

This bust comes just months after police uncovered a similar laboratory in Standerton, less than 100km from Volksrust, where they seized equipment, chemicals, and finished goods worth more than R50 million.

