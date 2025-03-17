Joshlin Smith trial: ‘I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen’

Lourentia Lombaard, a friend of Joshlin's mother, became emotional and appealed to whoever had Joshlin to bring her back.

Kelly Smith listens to the testimony of Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha. Picture: Screengrab

After a chilling testimony of the disturbing circumstances surrounding Joshlin Smith’s disappearance, Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard, a friend of the girl’s mother Kelly, continued her testimony on Monday.

According to Lombaard, Smith claimed that the person who had taken Joshlin wanted her for her eyes and skin.

Joshlin disappeared from the family’s home in Middelpos on 19 January 2024.

When asked by the prosecution if she had ever been arrested, she said that when she was taken to the cells in connection with Joshlin’s disappearance, she didn’t know that she had been arrested. She said she was held in the cells in Langebaan and Strandfontein.

According to Lombaard, she thought a person was only arrested when a court sent them to jail.

She further testified that on 15 March 2024, Sergeant Johnson at the St Helena Bay police office gave her several options, including making a statement, consulting with a legal representative, keeping quiet or speaking to a police officer or a magistrate and telling the whole story.

Lombaard said she decided to speak to a police officer and that her confession was subsequently obtained.

“I didn’t tell her the whole truth; I was very scared,” she said.

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard testifies at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha. Picture: Screengrab

Lombaards asked how she felt about the incident

State prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked Lombaard, “How do you feel about this incident and what you have done?”

Lombaard replied, “I feel very hurt. I have four children and didn’t know about Boeta [Jacquen Appollis] and Kelly’s plan. Only after eavesdropping did I later overhear their plan to sell the child. I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen.”

Lombaard became emotional and appealed to whoever had Joshlin to bring her back, after which she again confirmed that her testimony in court was the truth.

Judge Nathan Erasmus decided that Lombaard’s cross-examination would be postponed for the testimony of two other witnesses who travelled from elsewhere.

Smith, Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

