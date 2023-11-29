Courts

JUST IN: July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma sentenced to 12 years in jail

36-year-old Zuma was found guilty in September on charges of committing public violence and incitement to commit arson.

Brookside Mall unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma. Photo: Supplied

One of the instigators of the 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Zuma has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with 2 years suspended.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where judgement was handed down.

Arrest

36-year-old Zuma was found guilty in September on charges of committing public violence and incitement to commit arson.

The charges against Zuma are linked to the widespread looting and destruction that occurred at the Pietermaritzburg Brookside Shopping Mall during the unrest.

Zuma served as a security guard at the mall at the time of the incident

This is a developing story

