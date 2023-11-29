Julius Malema offers to help July instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

The 36-year-old Zuma was sentenced to to 12 years behind bars by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema believes July 2021 instigator Mdumiseni Zuma did not have the right legal representation and has pledged to step in.

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with 2 years suspended.

Malema help

Reacting to the judgement, Malema said his party would assist Zuma.

“I don’t think the so-called July 2021 instigator Mdumiseni Zuma had proper legal representation. I’ve since asked our KZN provincial chair to get the facts and how we can be of assistance.”

36-year-old Zuma was found guilty by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court in September on charges of committing public violence and incitement to commit arson.

Instigation

The charges against Zuma are linked to the widespread looting and destruction in July 2021 that occurred at the Pietermaritzburg Brookside Shopping Mall during the unrest.

He posted a video of himself speaking in isiZulu inside the mall inviting people to loot should it be open for business the next day.

“Can you see how quiet the mall is? They have closed at Brookside. If they dare open, we will arrive at 6 in the morning to check if they have opened. If they are open, we are going to destroy here. We are going to cause destruction here. We do not want any person … working tomorrow.”

Hours later the mall was looted and set alight.

Ngizwe Mchunu

Earlier this month, alleged instigator and former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu was found not guilty.

Mchunu faced charges related to the public violence that led to the destruction of properties during the July unrest of 2021, as well as contravening the Covid-19 regulations and Disaster Management Act.

The unrest followed former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration. Mchunu was charged over the utterances he made at a press briefing, calling for the former president’s release.

