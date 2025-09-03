Life sentence for traditional healer who raped minors during fake cleansing

The Nebo Regional Court sentenced a traditional healer to life plus 10 years for raping and assaulting two young girls in Mokgaladi village.

A Limpopo traditional healer, who exploited trust to commit heinous crimes against two minor girls, has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 10 years for rape and sexual assault.

The Nebo Regional Court has sentenced a 39-year-old traditional healer from Mokgaladi village to life imprisonment, with an additional 10 years, for the rape and sexual assault of two minor girls, aged 14 and 16.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed the sentence as a triumph for justice, vowing to continue prosecuting sexual violence cases with resolve.

Limpopo traditional healer sentenced to life and 10 years

“Sexual violence violates the constitutional rights to dignity and privacy. The NPA remains steadfast in prosecuting such cases with unwavering resolve,” said Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga.

The accused was found guilty after a trial that revealed his breach of trust, even though he had entered a not guilty plea.

The accused went to the victims’ house in Mokgaladi village on 10 February 2024 and said the girls needed to be cleansed because they were possessed by evil spirits.

ALSO READ: Mozambican traditional healers arrested in for kidnapping, muthi murder

NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the traditional healer sent the victims’ mother to fetch water, and he exploited her absence.

“He instructed the 16-year-old victim to lie on a mat, where he raped her, stopping only when he heard the mother’s footsteps,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

“He also sexually assaulted the 14-year-old by touching her inappropriately during the so-called ritual.”

Victims reported incident to mother who filed a case

The victims bravely reported the incidents to their mother, who quickly filed a case, leading to the accused’s arrest.

In court, Malabi-Dzhangi said state Advocate Shumani Martin Tshishong emphasised that no substantial or compelling circumstances warranted deviating from the mandatory life sentence.

“The court agreed, denouncing the accused’s actions as a gross violation of the ethical standards expected of a traditional healer entrusted by the victims’ family,” he said.

ALSO READ: Human remains found in goat carcass at KZN healer’s home

Thenga also commended Advocate Tshishonga and all stakeholders for their relentless efforts in securing the conviction.