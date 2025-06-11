Likhona Fose alleged killer previously convicted for attempted murder and robbery, case postponed

The matter has been postponed for sevens days to 18 June for a formal bail application.

The 39-year-old man charged with the brutal murder and mutilation of 14-year-old Likhona Fose appeared briefly in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his bail application was postponed amid strong opposition from the state.

Mduduzi Mnisi faces charges in connection with the death of the Grade 8 pupil from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, whose mutilated body was discovered in an empty field on 1 June 2025.

The teenager’s family believes her murder was motivated by homophobia, as she identified as lesbian.

WATCH: Likhona Fose murder case court proceedings

Suspect in Likhona Fose’s death has previous convictions

During the brief court appearance, Mnisi’s legal representative revealed that his client has previous convictions for attempted murder and robbery.

The defence indicated that Mnisi intends to apply for bail and complained that he was not provided with a bed and a blanket when taken to the Krugersdorp Correctional Centre.

The magistrate classified the case as a Schedule six offence under the Criminal Procedure Act, which covers serious crimes including murder and human trafficking.

The matter has been postponed for seven days to 18 June for a formal bail application.

State advocate Zanele Chauke confirmed that the prosecution will oppose bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Gauteng division, Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed the postponement of the proceedings.

“It’s to allow the state to conclude its investigation in respect of the bail application that the accused wants to bring before court. So it will include the profiling of the accused, checking whether or not he has any previous convictions, whether or not he has any pending cases against him,” said Mjonondwana, explaining the state’s approach to the SABC.

ALSO READ: Police rope in specialised team to probe murder of 14-year-old Lukhona Fose

Investigation and arrest

The arrest came after an intensive investigation by the police’s Occult Unit.

“The police’s Occult Unit has been working hard to find the perpetrators following the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Fose. One person was taken in for questioning on Monday, 9 June 2025.

“He was then linked to the murder and charged accordingly,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested in Likhona Fose murder

Security measures and community response

High police visibility surrounded the court proceedings, with authorities anticipating significant public interest in the case.

Mjonondwana explained the security arrangements: “Those are arrangements by the South African Police Service (Saps). Obviously, working closely with the court manager.

“But basically, it’s just to ensure and promote the safety and security of people who will be attending this court case. They’ve obviously anticipated the large number of people attending.”

Community cooperation critical

Mjonondwana stressed the importance of community involvement in addressing such crimes.

“This battle needs us to work in unison with our communities. We need every hand on deck because this is a battle that we can only win if we work as a collective together with society, government departments working closely with society, because these crimes happen within our communities.”

She expressed gratitude for community cooperation in this specific case: “We really need to also extend our gratitude to those members of society who remain vigilant and who come forward, as it has in this case, where information was provided by a witness who is within the community.”

The case will return to court on 18 June, where the state will present its opposition to bail while the defence seeks the suspect’s release pending trial.

READ NEXT: Family believes 14-year-old Likhona Fose was killed in suspected homophobic attack