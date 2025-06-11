Police issue warrant of arrest for Vereeniging murder suspect

Armard Swart was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle.

Police have issued a warrant of arrest for Lucky Boitumelo Molefe in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old engineer in Vereeniging.

Armard Swart was shot while seated in his vehicle outside his workplace on 17 April 2024, allegedly by two suspects driving a white Hyundai i20.

Murder

Police said Swart sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said an intensive investigation led by the head office organised crime team and crime Intelligence led to the arrest of four suspects, including one who was suspected to be behind the murder.

“It was reported that the suspects orchestrated the assassination in order to silence him after he blew the whistle about fraud and corruption that was linked to a Transnet tender contract.

“Molefe from Johannesburg has been in hiding since December 2024, and police have been searching for him,” Mukhathi said.

Lucky Boitumelo Molefe. Picture: Saps

ALSO READ: Four killed, three others injured at Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town

Search

Mukhathi added that the other four accused are still in prison, and their case has been postponed for trial to be heard at the Palm Ridge High Court in August 2025.

“Police are still searching for Lucky Boitiumelo Molefe, and he is warned to hand himself over at the nearest police station.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Khorommbi, on 063 695 8590,” Mukhathi said.

Parents arrested

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man for the alleged sexual abuse of their two young daughters.

The couple were handcuffed in Bloubergstrand, Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Police said the daughters are aged three and eight years old.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspects face multiple charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (commonly referred to as “child pornography”), rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming.

Van Wyk said the children rescued during the operation have been placed in a place of safety.

ALSO READ: Former Stellenbosch mayor Nyaniso Jindela shot dead