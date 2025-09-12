Limpopo son sentenced to life in jail for father’s murder

The man grabbed a spade and struck his father multiple times on the head.

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life for the murder of his father.

Joseph Phaahla from Leeuwfontein in Limpopo appeared in the Groblersdal Regional Court, where the sentence was handed down.

The court further declared Phaahla unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Murder

Phaahla pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting that on 17 October 2023 in Leeuwfontein, a verbal altercation with his father, Simon Mothoa, escalated.

He grabbed a spade and struck his father multiple times on the head, resulting in Mothoa’s death.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said police were called, and Phaahla was arrested at the scene.

Sentencing

Malabi-Dzhangi said during sentencing, State Prosecutor Sifiso Miya presented a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled by court preparation officer Maggy Matome, along with a pre-sentence report.

“Both highlighted the profound impact of the deceased’s death on the family, particularly the accused’s stepmother and her children, who lost a protector and breadwinner. The state argued that the murder was brutal and unprovoked, and the accused showed no remorse, violating the deceased’s fundamental right to life.

“The prosecution concluded that there were no substantial or compelling reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Justice

NPA Limpopo head Advocate Ivy Thenga said they welcome the sentence.

“Human life is invaluable. We will continue to pursue these cases vigorously to serve as a deterrent to would-be murderers.”

Thenga commended Miya and all stakeholders involved for their contribution to achieving the desired outcome.

Kidnappers

Meanwhile, four suspects accused of kidnapping a Pakistani national will remain behind bars until their next court appearance.

The four suspects, identified as 40-year-old Phumulelo Jakuja, 36-year-old Sophumelela Devillers Mani, 31-year-old Sihle Disani, and 26-year-old Sanele Dumakude, appeared before the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They were arrested following the kidnapping of a 34-year-old Pakistani national in East London on 25 August 2025.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said a date has yet to be determined for the next court appearance.

